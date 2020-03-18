EU imposes entry ban for 30 days: Angela Merkel

Cleaning crews from Servpro have their masks wiped down as they emerge from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus cases in the state-Kirkland, Washington, US (Reuters)

The European Union will impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on March 17.

Member states "agreed to impose an entry ban" into the bloc, with only nationals of EFTA countries and Britain exempt from the restriction, said Merkel, adding that the bloc was taking "coordinated action to bring back stranded travellers".

[This is a developing story]