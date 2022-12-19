 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU considers lower gas price cap in hunt for Monday deal

Dec 19, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

European Union countries are considering a proposal to cap gas prices at lower levels than suggested to date, before the bloc's energy ministers meet on Monday to attempt to approve the measure, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Despite months of negotiation and two emergency ministerial meetings over the EU's proposal for a cap, countries have not reached agreement over it and are at odds over whether it could ease or in fact worsen Europe's energy crisis.

The Czech Republic, which hold the EU's rotating presidency, has drafted a new compromise to attempt to break the deadlock on Monday.

Its proposal would trigger a cap if prices on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub's front-month contract exceed 188 euros per megawatt hour for three days.

That is far lower than the 275 eur/MWh trigger originally suggested by the European Commission, which pro-cap countries including Belgium, Poland and Greece had dismissed as too high. They have said the cap needs to be below 200 eur if it is to tackle the high gas prices that have pushed up consumer bills.

Russia was the EU's biggest gas supplier before it invaded Ukraine in February. Moscow has since cut off the majority of the gas it sends to Europe, causing prices to spike and driving record-high inflation.