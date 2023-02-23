 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ETS: Nearly 100 Indian institutes recognise Graduate Record Examination

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Prominent among these are IIM (ABC), ISB, NALSAR, SP Jain, etc. About 150 Indian institutes may accept GRE scores by the end of this fiscal.

Amit Sevak, President and Global CEO of ETS

According to Educational Testing Service (ETS), an assessment firm, about a 100 Indian institutes now recognise Graduate Record Examination (GRE) scores.

Administered by ETS, thus far GRE scores were mainly accepted by universities in the US, Canada, and a few other countries. The GRE is a standardised exam that tests the competency of students in areas like verbal and quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, etc.

“More and more Indian institutes are accepting GRE scores,” Amit Sevak, President and Global Education CEO, ETS, told Moneycontrol. This includes prominent colleges including IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, SP Jain (Mumbai), and the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

Further, NALSAR, Hyderabad, and Reliance Jio Institute, Mumbai, have also signed up recently. ETS is seeking to expand the acceptance of GRE to over 150 Indian institutions within this fiscal.