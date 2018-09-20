Etios crosses 4-Lakh milestone

Led by the Liva, the Etios range of mid-segment sedans from the Toyota stable has crossed the 4-lakh-milestone since the launch of the car in 2011.

The models clocked a 10 percent volume growth in the April- September period of this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Designed for the domestic market, the Etios series consisting of the Platinum, the Liva and the Cross, has been one of the most popular models for the company.

Etios series has been in strong demand since the launch in 2011, as both personal segment and fleet customers appreciate, the comfort and safety features, coupled with high resale value, low cost of ownership and high fuel economy, the company said Thursday.

Recently Toyota launched a new dual-tone Liva, which has helped in pushing growth of personal segment sales to 95 per cent. Pepsi introduces Kurkure Twistkeens Pepsico, which launched the now popular snack Kurkure back in 1999, has introduced a new variant of it under the label of Twistkeens.

Inspired by popular namkeens Bikaneri bhujia, Andhra's Murukku and the Shahi namkeens, the Kurkure Twistkeen offers a tasty and a convenient snacking option with quality ingredients like kaala chana, rice, premium dry fruits and seeds, the company said in a statement.

Kurkure Twistkeens is based on an extensive research and insights across over 20 cities with over 5,000 consumers and will be manufactured at its snacks facility in Pune.

Kurkure is one of the eight brands in Pepsico India's portfolio, each of which bring in over Rs 1,000 crore in annual retail sales. Kurkure is also available in many international markets.

Skoda introduces the Rapid Onyx at Rs 9.75 lakh plus Volkswagen group arm Skoda Auto India has unveiled a new variant of its sedan Rapid Onyx at an entry price of Rs 9.75 lakh.

The Rapid Onyx comes with contrasting dual-tone ebony-sand interiors, featuring premium perforated beige with wood design leatherette upholstery and enhanced safety and security features and 4-year warranty programme.