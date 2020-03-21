Coronavirus pandemic | Establishments asked not to sack employees in view of Covid-19

The Maharashtra government on Saturday asked the private and public establishments in the state not to terminate the services of its employees even if they go on leave in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

It also asked these establishments not to deduct the wages of their employees.

In his directive, State Labour commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar has said that if any worker goes on leave, he should be deemed to be on duty without consequential deduction in wages for this period.

"Employers of public/private establishments should not terminate their employees, particularly casual or contract workers, from jobs or reduce their wages," it said.

"If the place of employment is to be made non- operational due to Covid-19, the employees of such units will be deemed to be on duty," it added.

"Termination of employees from jobs or reduction of wages will further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee, but also hamper their morale to combat the epidemic," the directive said.

Kalyankar asked the Joint and DeputyLabour Commissioners, mathadi (head-loaders) and security boards in all parts of the state to issue necessary advisories to the employers/owners of all establishments in their jurisdiction.