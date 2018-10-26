App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Mutual Fund seeks SEBI's approval for balanced advantage scheme

The open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities including hedged derivatives

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Essel Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI's) approval to launch Essel Balanced Advantage Fund, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities including hedged derivatives, and up to 35 percent in debt and money market securities. It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate investment trusts, and infrastructure investment trusts.

Other features:
*Plans: Regular and direct
*Options: Growth and dividend
*Minimum application: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
*Exit load: 1 percent if units are redeemed or switched-out above the 15             percent limit within 365 days from the date of allotment
*Fund managers: Viral Berawala and Killol P Pandya*Performance benchmark: Nifty 50 Hybrid composite debt 50:50 Index
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Business #Essel Mutual Fund #MF News

