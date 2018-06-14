App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essel Infraprojects wins 3 waste to energy projects in AP

Essel Infraprojects Ltd has awarded the contract to Hitachi Zosen India Private Limited for delivery of the projects

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Essel Infraprojects Ltd (EIL) today said it has won three waste-to-energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. The three waste-to-energy plants will come up in Kadapa, Anantpur and TP Gudem, and each plant comprises one waste combustor and flue gas treatment systems with a processing capacity of 330 tonnes per day and a power output of approximately 6000 kW, the company said in a statement.

EIL has awarded the contract to Hitachi Zosen India Private Limited for delivery of the projects, it said.

EIL and Hitachi Zosen India had earlier worked together in delivering the waste to energy plant in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to the statement.

"It is expected that total capacity of four WTE plants will reach 0.57 million tons per year by 2019," EIL, which a part of Essel Group, said.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business

