you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Group to soon launch sale of Zee Entertainment shares pledged with lenders

To build the book for the sale of pledged shares, Essel has hired JP Morgan and Citi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Essel Group will soon begin the sale of Zee Entertainment shares pledged with lenders, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

The pledged shares of Zee Entertainment will be sold to institutional investors via block trades.

Essel Group may, however, retain a 5 percent stake in the company to retain its promoter status and keep management control.

Essel has reportedly hired JP Morgan and Citi to build the book for the sale of pledged shares.

Meanwhile, VTB and other mutual fund lenders are transferring the shares for sale to an escrow account.

Zee Entertainment told CNBC-TV18 that it aims to seamlessly distribute the sale proceeds to all its lenders and to that end it has appointed credible investment bankers to lead the divestment process.

Earlier this month, news reports suggested that Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra may soon lose control of Zee Entertainment Enterprises as the company's lenders prepare to sell their pledged shares.

Read | Subhash Chandra may lose control of Zee Entertainment as lenders to sell pledged shares: Report

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 09:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Essel Group #India #Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

