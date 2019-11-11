Essel Group to soon launch sale of Zee Entertainment shares pledged with lenders

Essel Group will soon begin the sale of Zee Entertainment shares pledged with lenders, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

The pledged shares of Zee Entertainment will be sold to institutional investors via block trades.

Essel Group may, however, retain a 5 percent stake in the company to retain its promoter status and keep management control.

Essel has reportedly hired JP Morgan and Citi to build the book for the sale of pledged shares.

Meanwhile, VTB and other mutual fund lenders are transferring the shares for sale to an escrow account.

Zee Entertainment told CNBC-TV18 that it aims to seamlessly distribute the sale proceeds to all its lenders and to that end it has appointed credible investment bankers to lead the divestment process.

Earlier this month, news reports suggested that Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra may soon lose control of Zee Entertainment Enterprises as the company's lenders prepare to sell their pledged shares.