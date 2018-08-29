Essel Group appoints Jurgen Bailom as CEO of Zen Cruises

Essel Group today said it has appointed Jurgen Bailom as the President and CEO of its upcoming business Zen Cruises Pvt Ltd.

"Bailom will steer the company on a course to captivate Indian cruise passengers with an offering par excellence. With Bailom's appointment, Essel Group heralds the announcement of India's premium cruise line with the purchase of its first ship, the Pacific Jewel a 70,285 ton, 2,000 passenger ship from P&O Australia," the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Essel Group, Bailom was President and CEO of Vidanta Cruises.