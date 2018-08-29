App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essel Group appoints Jurgen Bailom as CEO of Zen Cruises

Prior to joining Essel Group, Bailom was President and CEO of Vidanta Cruises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Essel Group today said it has appointed Jurgen Bailom as the President and CEO of its upcoming business Zen Cruises Pvt Ltd.

"Bailom will steer the company on a course to captivate Indian cruise passengers with an offering par excellence. With Bailom's appointment, Essel Group heralds the announcement of India's premium cruise line with the purchase of its first ship, the Pacific Jewel a 70,285 ton, 2,000 passenger ship from P&O Australia," the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Essel Group, Bailom was President and CEO of Vidanta Cruises.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 07:21 pm

