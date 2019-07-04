App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:36 PM IST

Essar Steel resolution: NCLAT rejects Ruias' plea against Rs 42,000 crore ArcelorMittal bid

Moneycontrol News

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on July 4 rejected the plea of the Ruia family that challenged the eligibility of ArcelorMittal’s Rs 42,000 crore bid for Essar Steel.

The NCLAT also revised the approved claims of operational creditors to Rs 19,700 crore, up from Rs 5,000 crore, stating that there was a large disparity in the claims and the data provided to the NCLAT. The total claims of financial, operational creditors now stand at Rs 69,192 crore

The NCLAT also ruled that the committee of creditors (CoC) does not have the authority to decide on the distribution of the bid amount as the responsibility lies with the insolvency resolution professional.

It ruled that no distinction can be made between financial and operational creditors, and they have to be treated similarly.

"It appears that new facts regarding ineligibility under Section 29A, which emerged only after the previous judgement of the Supreme Court, have not been given due consideration. We are awaiting the detailed order and will decide our course of action thereafter," said an Essar Steel spokesperson.

Section 29A bars promoters of bankrupt companies from bidding. Essar Steel Asia Holdings had earlier in May, raked up LN Mittal's association with his brothers' bankrupt companies. It had filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 7.

The NCLAT, on May 22, had reserved its judgement over many petitions against ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000 crore bid for Essar Steel and the way the funds were being distributed among the creditors of the debt-ridden company.

 

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:49 pm

#Business #Companies #India #NCLAT

