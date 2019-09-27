App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Essar Steel India seeks 12 LNG cargoes for 2020 delivery: Sources

The company held a similar tender in August but the sources said they believed it did not award it. Essar previously denied it cancelled the tender.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Essar Steel India has issued a tender for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for 2020 delivery, after previous tender was cancelled, two market sources said on Friday.

The company held a similar tender in August but the sources said they believed it did not award it. Essar previously denied it cancelled the tender.

It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the current tender which closes on September 28.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Essar Steel India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.