Essar Steel India seeks 12 LNG cargoes for 2020 delivery: Sources

The company held a similar tender in August but the sources said they believed it did not award it. Essar previously denied it cancelled the tender.
Essar Steel India has issued a tender for 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for 2020 delivery, after previous tender was cancelled, two market sources said on Friday.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 03:52 pm