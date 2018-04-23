Essar Steel auction: NCLT order provides clues to the road ahead for ArcelorMittal, Numetal

Essar Steel's Committee of Creditors (CoC) is expected to meet on Monday to discuss last week's order by the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The bench had asked the resolution professional (RP) overseeing Essar Steel's auction, and the lenders, to re-examine bids submitted by ArcelorMittal and Numetal in the first round of bidding. The Tribunal had also dismissed pleas for a second round of bidding.

Numetal and ArcelorMittal had approached the NCLT last month after both their bids were termed ineligible by the RP.

In its observations, the bench had reprimanded the RP for not submitting the two bids to the creditors. The Tribunal said the two bidders should have been given 30 days to review their proposals and make changes to adhere to the observations.

Both bids were turned down under Clause 29 (A) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The clause prevents promoters of a defaulting company from bidding for stressed assets. It also prevents ‘connected persons’ from making a bid.

While ArcelorMittal's investment in Uttam Galva was questioned in the case of Numetal, its minority shareholder Rewant Ruia was deemed to be a ‘connected person’ to Ravi Ruia - his father and co-founder of Essar Steel.

While the Tribunal didn't make formal comments on the eligibility of Numetal and ArcelorMittal, it did make interesting observations.

It said that a bidder, termed ineligible, can be granted 30 days to pay the overdue amounts to lenders of a defaulting company. In other words, ArcelorMittal could make its bid eligible if Uttam Galva settles its debts with the lenders.

On April 16, Uttam Galva's promoters had offered to make a full settlement of their dues of Rs 5,654 crore to State Bank of India, the lead lender.

"The court's observations around ineligibility would apply to Numetal too," sources close to ArcelorMittal said. "If Rewant Ruia is part of Numetal's bid, then wouldn't they need to pay up to participate," an executive said on condition of anonymity.

But it may not be smooth sailing as Uttam Galva's minority shareholders have questioned the share sale by ArcelorMittal. The Securities Appellate Tribunal will on Monday hear a petition from the minority shareholders of Uttam Galva Steels.

The shareholders had in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), questioned the declassification of ArcelorMittal as Uttam Galva's promoter. They had also separately mailed Uttam Galva's lenders asking if their permission was sought before ArcelorMittal sold back its stake in the company.

According to them, a Non-Disposal Undertaking (NDU) was signed by ArcelorMittal for Rs 1,400 crore, which was sanctioned by the lenders. The NDU, the shareholders alleged, prevented either of the two shareholders from divesting their stake without prior permission from lenders.

But sources close to ArcelorMittal stated: "The action seems disproportionate to the number and total value of shares held. The value of the total number of shares held by the minority shareholders, who hold only 0.03% of Uttam Galva shares, is likely to be considerably less than the legal charges incurred by the petition. Both minority shareholders’ senior counsel and solicitors are top rung lawyers."

The Tribunal has observed that the best option for the RP and CoC for Essar Steel could be to call for fresh bids. During the hearings, the counsels for the RP and lenders had argued that fresh bids could extend the resolution period beyond the April 29 deadline. But the bench observed that this option is "... more reasonable and legally transparent..."

Keeping in mind the time constraints, the bench observed that the time consumed in legal proceedings could be excluded while considering the timeline. The pleas were filed on March 20, and the order announced on April 30. Support has come from industry players on the bench's view.

"From the beginning, JSW Steel has been of the view that fresh bids should be called for, as this is in the interests of all stakeholders," Joint Managing Director and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao said.

The company had shown interest in submitting a bid in the second round, but was turned down by the lenders as it hadn't submitted an Expression of Interest for Essar Steel. JSW Steel had later partnered with the Indian unit of Numetal in the latter's second round bid.