Essar Steel auction: ArcelorMittal puts in bid, along with Japan's NSSMC in second round

ArcelorMittal has joined hands with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) and on Monday announced a joint bid for Essar Steel in the second round of bidding.

"ArcelorMittal’s subsidiary ArcelorMittal India Private Limited has today submitted an offer in the re-bidding process for Essar Steel India Limited in connection with the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and NSSMC to jointly acquire and manage Essar Steel," the world's largest steelmaker said in a statement, shortly after the bid deadline got over.

NSSMC is Japan’s leading steel company, with capacity to produce approximately 50 million tons of crude steel per year

Apart from the ArcelorMittal-NSSMC combine, Numetal and Vedanta Resources have also placed their bids, sources said.

Sources earlier told Moneycontrol that JSW Steel has joined the Numetal consortium to take part in the auction.

Bids by both ArcelorMittal and Numetal were found ineligible in the first round.

ArcelorMittal's investment in Uttam Galva was found to be against the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which prevents promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for stressed assets.

Bids opening

Sources told Moneycontrol that the opening of the bids has been deferred, till the Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal rules on the pleas from Numetal and ArcelorMittal.

The two companies had approached the bench after their bids were turned down.

The hearing is on April 4.

Fresh hope

With clearance from SEBI and the two exchanges, which declassified ArcelorMittal has a promoter in Uttam Galva, the company will he hopeful of clearing the test second time around.

Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman & CEO of ArcelorMittal said, “We believe that ArcelorMittal, together with NSSMC, has the most relevant credentials and experience... We are confident we are eligible; we are confident we have the strongest track record; and we are confident we have made a strong and competitive offer."

He added that the company plans to invest in Essar Steel's facility, "inject our proprietorial patents and processes and bring new high-quality products for industries such as automotive and solar to India."

For NSSMC, this will be an important moment.

“India is the most promising steel market in the world, and NSSMC has been seeking opportunities to establish a significant presence in India, motivated by a long and successful history of respect and collaboration between Japan and India," said Kosei Shindo, President of NSSMC.

ArcelorMittal first submitted a bid for Essar Steel on February 12. Later, on March 2, it signed a joint venture agreement with NSSMC which will see the two companies co-own and co-manage Essar Steel.