App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Essar Oil UK posts Rs 1,037 crore net profit in FY18

Net profit in 2017-18 at USD 161 million (Rs 1,037 crore) was 4.2 per cent lower than USD 168 million in the previous year, company chief executive S Thangapandian said in a media conference call.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Essar Oil UK, which owns and operates Britain's Stanlow Refinery, today reported a marginal 4 per cent decline in net profit in 2017-18 as two-and-a-half month refinery turnaround shutdown led to lower processing.

Net profit in 2017-18 at USD 161 million (Rs 1,037 crore) was 4.2 per cent lower than USD 168 million in the previous year, company chief executive S Thangapandian said in a media conference call.

The shutdown was taken to connect revamped units which raised the refinery's capacity to 75 million barrels from 68 million previously.

On completion, this would deliver enhanced yields of high value products, reduce crude costs and drive revenue growth, he said.

related news

"We operated for only nine and half months of the year as compared to 12 months in the previous fiscal," he said, adding profits would have been around USD 275 million if the refinery was to have operated for full year.

This is the third consecutive year when the company posted an EBITA in excess of USD 300 million. Also, the company remains debt free.

The refinery earned USD 9.4 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 8.4 in the previous fiscal.

Essar Oil UK, owned by Ruia family, is unlisted and not obliged to give quarterly earning numbers.

Stanlow processed 7.19 million tonnes of crude oil 2017-18 as compared to 9.09 million tonnes throughput in the previous fiscal.

The refinery completed the execution of all project upgrades during the turnaround, he said, adding expected margin improvements will yield an incremental of USD 75 million to USD 80 million annually in the prevailing market.

Including FY18, Essar has invested over USD 850 million since acquiring Stanlow in July 2011, helping to turn around the business and build a company that is both profitable and sustainable.

The firm now 53 petrol pumps in UK and is on track to achieve the target of 400 by 2023, he said.

Essar Oil UK Chairman, Prashant Ruia, said: "Stanlow has emerged as a top tier refinery in Europe, with 16% market share in the UK and a growing presence in the retail and aviation sectors. We will continue to make proactive investments in technology to build a sustainable business that remains competitive in the rapidly changing global energy market.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Business

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.