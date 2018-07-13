App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essar commissions Vizag iron ore handling complex

"The Vizag iron ore handling complex is a facility that is truly a national asset. We are committed to realising the government's vision of port-led development," said Prashant Ruia, Director-Essar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Essar Group today said it has commissioned the country's largest iron ore handling complex at Vizag port which was built at a cost of Rs 830 crore. Road Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the facility, the company said in a statement.

"The Vizag iron ore handling complex is a facility that is truly a national asset. We are committed to realising the government's vision of port-led development," said Prashant Ruia, Director-Essar.

With its modern cargo handling equipment, the iron ore handling complex will have the fastest vessel turnaround time for iron ore among Indian ports, the company said.

Following the project completion, the cargo loading capacity of the facility has been upgraded to 24 million tonnes per annum.

related news

The iron ore handling complex can now berth Super Capesize vessels up to 200,000 DWT, with a depth of 20 metres, on the outer harbour of Vizag Port.

Vizag Terminal Ltd (EVTL) took over the project in 2015 on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis for a period of 30 years.

The iron ore handling complex is an all-weather, deep draft facility that is equipped to serve the rapidly growing markets of South-East Asia, including China, Japan, and Korea. It has dedicated rail connectivity for cargo evacuation from the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Rajiv Agarwal, Managing Director, Essar Ports Ltd, said: "The project will help exporters on the east coast benefit from shorter turnaround times and reduced freight costs.

The facility will support both export and coastal traffic, furthering the vision of the Sagarmala initiative. We thank the Vizag Port authorities for supporting us in completing this expansion project.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.