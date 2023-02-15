 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ESG gatekeeper MSCI readies a verdict on Adani companies

Bloomberg
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

As part of its defense against recent allegations of fraud, Adani Group companies have pointed to their commitments to ESG principles and global frameworks.

One of ESG’s most influential gatekeepers will soon render its own judgment.

MSCI Inc. will release the results of a quarterly review for its ESG and climate indexes this week, the first since a short-seller attack on the Adani Group triggered a $100 billion selloff. If it reflects a significant downgrade in the ESG ratings of any of the Adani companies, they could be removed from ESG indexes and trigger a fresh round of selling.

As of now, MSCI gives Adani Green Energy Ltd. a rating of A, its third-highest, and the entity is included in several of its ESG and Climate indexes. So is Adani Total Gas Ltd., also rated A. Those ratings haven’t changed since Hindenburg Research published its report on the Indian conglomerate Jan. 24, MSCI said in an email, noting that its indexes and ratings divisions operate independently. The index provider declined to comment on any future changes.