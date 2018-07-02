App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts tractor sales up 73% in June

Domestic tractor sales stood at 9,758 units as against 5,669 units in June last year, up 72.1 percent.

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) today reported a 72.8 per cent jump in tractor sales at 9,983 units for June. The company sold 5,776 tractors in the corresponding month a year ago.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 9,758 units as against 5,669 units in June last year, up 72.1 per cent, Escorts Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Escorts Agri Machinery's exports more than doubled to 225 units from 107 tractor units sold in June last year.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Business #Escorts Ltd

