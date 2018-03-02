App
Mar 01, 2018 11:56 AM IST

Escorts tractor sales up 52% at 6,462 units in February

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery today reported 52.2 per cent increase in tractor sales at 6,462 units in February.

The company had sold 4,247 units in February 2017. Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 6,295 units as against 4,104 units in February 2017, up 53.4 per cent, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Exports last month increased 16.8 per cent to 167 units compared to 143 units in February last year.

