Escorts tractor sales up 12% at 7,240 units in February

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported 12 percent increase in tractor sales at 7,240 units in February. The company had sold 6,462 units in February 2018.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 6,918 units as against 6,295 units in February 2018, up 9.9 percent, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Exports last month grew to 322 units compared to 167 units in February last year.