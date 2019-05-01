Escorts tractor sales down 15% in April

Farm equipment major Escorts Ltd on May 1 reported 14.9 per cent decline in its tractor sales at 5,264 units in April. The company had sold 6,186 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales last month were down by 18.2 per cent at 4,986 units as against 6,094 units in the year-ago period, it said.

Exports in April stood at 278 units as compared to 92 units in the same month last year, it added.