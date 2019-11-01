App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts tractor October sales up 1.6% at 13,353 units

The company had sold a total of 13,140 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported 1.6 percent increase in tractor sales at 13,353 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 13,140 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic tractor sales last month were at 13,034 units, compared to 12,867 in October 2018, a growth of 1.3 percent, it said.

Close
Exports stood at 319 units as compared to 273 in the same month last year, growth a 16.8 percent, the company said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:40 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Escorts tractor

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.