Escorts records 39% decline in tractor sales in 2021

Rural cash flows started to improve, but industry wholesales were impacted in December 2021 due to high base last year, the company says

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Escorts Agri Machinery)

(Image Courtesy: Escorts Agri Machinery)

 
 
Escorts Agri Machinery, the tractor manufacturing wing of Escorts Limited, reported a 39 percent dip in sales during 2021.


The company said it sold 4,695 tractors compared to 7,733 it had sold in December 2020. The on-year decline was pegged at 39.3 percent.


Domestic tractor sales were also low, with the company managing to sell only 4,080 units, compared to 7,230 units a year back, which is a fall off of 43.57 percent.


“Rural cash flows started to improve, but industry wholesales were impacted during the month of December 2021 due to high base last year,” the company wrote in a press statement.


“Going forward, all macroeconomic factors, including healthy water reservoir level, remain in favour of the tractor industry. We have taken price increase, but rising inflation continues to be a worry.”

Tractor exports stood at 615 in 2021 with a 22.3 percent rise over year-ago period.


Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE) segment also saw a drop in sales, managing only 377 units in December 2021, compared to 438 machines in the previous year.


The company said the construction and equipment industries were facing challenges due to COVID-induced delays in projects, and having to lower rental rates for customers.


Rising inflation was also cited as a problem but the company does expect a turnaround in sales, when new projects that are awaiting approval from the government, take shape.

Escorts reported a fall of 23.7 percent in profit for the year.


Tags: #Business #Escorts
first published: Jan 1, 2022 01:06 pm



