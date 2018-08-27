App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts inks JV pact with Japan's Tadano for high capacity mobile cranes

Tadano, which is Japan's largest mobile crane manufacturer, would hold 51 percent stake in the JV with Escorts chipping in with the rest 49 percent stake.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Farm and construction equipment maker Escorts today said it is setting up a joint venture (JV) with Japan's Tadano to manufacture rough terrain and truck mounted cranes in the country.

Tadano, which is Japan's largest mobile crane manufacturer, would hold 51 percent stake in the JV with Escorts chipping in with the rest 49 percent stake.

The JV would cater to an expanding market in the 20-80 tonnage category.

"The new joint venture with Tadano Group is a step towards catering to market demand for smarter, safer and bigger mechanised infrastructure solutions in the higher tonnage category," Escorts Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda told reporters here.

related news

Production by the JV is expected to commence at Faridabad in the third quarter of this financial year itself, Nanda said.

Tadano President and CEO Koichi Tadano said the JV would initially focus on the domestic market and later could also look at exporting to other markets.

"Escorts has a strong technology legacy and diversified portfolio in construction equipment market and Tadano has a proven global technology and together we will cater to India and other growing economies," he added.

The rough terrain and truck mounted cranes cater to big construction companies servicing oil refineries, metro rail projects, smart city construction, solar power projects and ports among others.

Shares of Escorts were trading flat at Rs 891 on BSE.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Escorts #India #Japan

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.