Escorts group chairman Rajan Nanda passes away

Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda (76) passed away yesterday after a brief illness, a company statement said today.

Nanda joined Escorts in 1965 at the age of 23, and in 1994, he took over as the Chairman of Escorts Group, when his father and the founder Chairman, H P Nanda, stepped down after a 50 year-long innings.

Rajan Nanda was an active member of several apex trade and industry bodies. As a member of the CII National Council, he had served as Chairman of its Agriculture Committee.