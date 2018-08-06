App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts group chairman Rajan Nanda passes away

Nanda joined Escorts in 1965 at the age of 23, and in 1994, he took over as the Chairman of Escorts Group, when his father and the founder Chairman, H P Nanda, stepped down after a 50 year-long innings.

PTI
 
 
Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda (76) passed away yesterday after a brief illness, a company statement said today.

Rajan Nanda was an active member of several apex trade and industry bodies. As a member of the CII National Council, he had served as Chairman of its Agriculture Committee.

Escorts is a leading manufacturer of tractors and construction equipment in the country. It also caters to railways with its various products.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Escorts Group #India

