English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Escorts gets approvals to change its name to Escorts Kubota

    The name change comes in the wake of Japan's Kubota Corporation increasing its stake in Escorts to 44.8 per cent by subscribing to new equity shares and through an open offer to the public shareholders of Escorts.

    PTI
    June 10, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

    Farm machinery and construction equipment maker Escorts said it has received requisite approvals for changing its name to Escorts Kubota Ltd.

    The name change comes in the wake of Japan's Kubota Corporation increasing its stake in Escorts to 44.8 per cent by subscribing to new equity shares and through an open offer to the public shareholders of Escorts.

    Kubota has also become a joint promoter of the company along with existing promoters, the Nanda family, whose shareholding in the company remains unchanged.

    Nikhil Nanda continues to be the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company.

    "Our partnership with Kubota in Escorts Kubota Ltd has been welcomed by all our stakeholders and investors. Consequently, the process was completed smoothly. We are now well poised at a very interesting time in global history to contribute at much higher levels to India and the world's quest for food security, sustainable agriculture and smart agriculture," Nanda stated.

    Close

    Kubota President and Representative Director Yuichi Kitao noted: "We are very pleased to partner with Escorts Kubota Ltd at a time when we can combine our strengths to provide advanced farm mechanisation solutions to address global food security & enhanced farm productivity needs".

    In December last year, shareholders of Escorts Ltd had approved preferential allotment of nearly 94 crore shares to Kubota, as part of a deal, allowing it to become a joint promoter in Escorts.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Escorts Kubota #Esscorts
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 07:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.