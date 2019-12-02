App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts agri-machinery sales drop by 4.5% in November

Domestic tractor sales in November 2019, dropped to 7,379 units against 7,641 units a year-ago, the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The agri-machinery segment of Escorts Ltd has registered 4.5 percent decline in sales of tractors at 7,642 units in November. It had sold 8,005 units in November 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Exports for the month of November 2019, also declined to 263 units against 364 tractors in November 2018.

Escorts Ltd has diversified business in three different segments comprising -- Escorts Agri Machinery, Escorts Construction Equipment and Railway Equipment Division, it added.

The shares of Escorts Ltd were trading at Rs 644.05, up 1.01 percent on BSE in the morning trade.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 11:02 am

tags #Business #Companies #Escorts Agri Machinery

