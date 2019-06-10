App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eros International to buy back shares worth up to $20 mn in US market

The announcement comes after Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE), last Wednesday, downgraded the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Eros International's Indian arm Eros International Media on account of a delay in servicing of bank loans for the month of April 2019 and May 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of media and entertainment firm Eros International on Monday announced a share repurchase program worth up to USD 20 million (approx Rs 138.86 crore) on the New York Stock Exchange.

The announcement comes after Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE), last Wednesday, downgraded the ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Eros International's Indian arm Eros International Media on account of a delay in servicing of bank loans for the month of April 2019 and May 2019.

"The Eros board of directors believes the equity value of Eros International is seriously undervalued in the public markets; and accordingly, the board has approved a share buyback program of up to USD 20 million of outstanding common shares," Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Close

Eros International Group Chairman and CEO Kishore Lulla said, "We now have a strong financial and operating position and our management team are making it a priority to work with CARE Ratings, the regulatory agency, to have our credit rating revised upwards in due course"

related news

Regarding share repurchase announcement, the company said it "may be made at management's discretion from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.

"The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. Eros' share repurchase program does not obligate it to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time".

Shares of Eros International Media Monday fell 9.90 per cent on the BSE to hit its 52-week low and the lower circuit of Rs 40.95 apiece.

The company's shares had plummeted 15 per cent Friday despite the company's clarification regarding CARE ratings action.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.