Ernst & Young keen on another centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Managing partner of Ernst & Young (Global), Joseluis Garcia Fernandez today held discussions with chief executive officer of Kerala IT Parks, Hrishikesh Nair on setting up its global management services centre here.

Fernandez was accompanied by director for strategic initiatives Jane Collete, India Location Head Richard Antony and assistant director Binu Shankar, a press release said.

A team from Ernst & Young led by its global vice-chair Srinivasa Rao had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayin Vijayan and expressed keenness to start the global management services centre, the release said.

The State government had assured the team of all support, it added. EY currently has around 5,000 employees in its global services delivery centre here and in Kochi. Ernst & Young, a multinational professional services firm, headquartered in London, is one of the largest professional services firms in the world, the release said.