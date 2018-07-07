App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ernst & Young keen on another centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Fernandez was accompanied by director for strategic initiatives Jane Collete, India Location Head Richard Antony and assistant director Binu Shankar, a press release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Managing partner of Ernst & Young (Global), Joseluis Garcia Fernandez today held discussions with chief executive officer of Kerala IT Parks, Hrishikesh Nair on setting up its global management services centre here.

Fernandez was accompanied by director for strategic initiatives Jane Collete, India Location Head Richard Antony and assistant director Binu Shankar, a press release said.

A team from Ernst & Young led by its global vice-chair Srinivasa Rao had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayin Vijayan and expressed keenness to start the global management services centre, the release said.

The State government had assured the team of all support, it added. EY currently has around 5,000 employees in its global services delivery centre here and in Kochi. Ernst & Young, a multinational professional services firm, headquartered in London, is one of the largest professional services firms in the world, the release said.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 10:06 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.