Ernst & Young keen on another centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Managing partner of Ernst & Young (Global), Joseluis Garcia Fernandez today held discussions with chief executive officer of Kerala IT Parks, Hrishikesh Nair on setting up its global management services centre here.
Fernandez was accompanied by director for strategic initiatives Jane Collete, India Location Head Richard Antony and assistant director Binu Shankar, a press release said.
A team from Ernst & Young led by its global vice-chair Srinivasa Rao had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayin Vijayan and expressed keenness to start the global management services centre, the release said.