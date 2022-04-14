English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ericsson warns of possible fine over Iraq scandal; earnings miss

    Last week, investors publicly rebuked Chief Executive Borje Ekholm and the board over the handling of the scandal that could expose the firm to yet another fine by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

    Reuters
    April 14, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Sweden's Ericsson, under fire for its handling of a bribery investigation in Iraq, warned on Thursday of a potential fine by U.S. regulators and reported a fall in first-quarter core earnings over its suspension of business in Russia.

    Last week, investors publicly rebuked Chief Executive Borje Ekholm and the board over the handling of the scandal that could expose the firm to yet another fine by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

    "The resolution of these matters could result in a range of actions by DOJ, and may likely include additional monetary payments," Ekholm said in a statement, adding that it could not reliably estimate the size of the fine.

    The Swedish company's shares have fallen in the last two months after disclosure of an internal report about potential payments to the Islamic State militant group in Iraq.

    Quarterly adjusted operating earnings fell to 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($497.44 million) from 5.3 billion a year ago.

    Close

    Related stories

    The mean forecast of 6.63 billion does not reflect a provision of 0.9 billion crowns related to Russia that was announced this week, according to Refinitiv data.

    However, the company's total quarterly revenue rose 11% to 55.1 billion crowns, beating estimates of 53.36 billion crowns.

    On Monday, Ericsson said it was indefinitely suspending its business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, with a $95-million provision in the first quarter for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs.

    It also said a 1-billion-crown annual software contract normally recorded in the first quarter was delayed into the next quarter.

    Excluding the provision and other charges, Ericsson's core earnings amounted to 5.9 billion crowns.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Ericsson #Iraq scandal
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 11:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.