Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ericsson to make 5G telecom gear in India

"This year we can say we are ready to switch the production from 4G to 5G when it becomes operational in this country. We will produce in India, for India," Ericsson Head South East Asia, Oceania and India, Nunzio Mirtillo said at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday announced that it will start manufacturing 5G network equipment in India once the service is operational in the country.

"This year we can say we are ready to switch the production from 4G to 5G when it becomes operational in this country. We will produce in India, for India," Ericsson Head South East Asia, Oceania and India, Nunzio Mirtillo said at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

The company has its factory in India where it is making 4G network gears.

In 2018, we announced our factory in Pune where we manufactured 4G radio, Mirtillo said, adding, "We were ready for export. Not only for India but... to rest of the world, particularly in Asia."

He said that encouraging policy, thriving ecosystem and affordable spectrum will help operators to deploy 5G as fast as possible.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 11:31 am

tags #5G #Business #Companies #Ericsson #India Mobile Congress 2019 #Telecom

