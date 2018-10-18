App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ericsson has dismissed 50 employees following US corruption probe

The Swedish company has previously said it initially received questions from US authorities in March 2013 and that it has been cooperating with the US SEC and the DoJ

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Thursday that it has dismissed 50 people over a US corruption probe it warned could lead to a financial penalty.

The Swedish company has previously said that it initially received questions from US authorities in March 2013 and that it has been cooperating with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Department of Justice.

"I'm trying to say that we have taken quite a lot of actions and done quite a lot of activities," Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm told a press conference after the group reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

The 50 employees have left the company since Ericsson began its own investigation in 2013, a company spokesman said, but declined to be more precise. Several regions were affected, but the spokesperson declined to give details.

Ericsson has not commented on previous media reports that US authorities were investigating its business practices in Romania and in China.

"We believe that the resolution of these matters will likely result in monetary and other measures, the magnitude of which cannot be estimated currently but may be material," Ekholm said in a statement.

Findings of corruption by US authorities can result in hefty fines for companies under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.