App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Equity MF inflows drop 50% to Rs 12k-cr in Dec qtr on valuation, growth concerns

According to a Morningstar report, total flows in equity mutual funds stood at Rs 11,837 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 23,874 crore in the September quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Investors poured nearly Rs 12,000 crore into equity oriented mutual funds in the three months ended December 2019, a sharp slump of 50% from the preceding quarter, on worries over stock valuations as well as stuttering economic growth.

Notably, all categories of equity funds, including large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and dividend yield funds, saw a drop in flows compared to the preceding quarter.

According to a Morningstar report, total flows in equity mutual funds stood at Rs 11,837 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 23,874 crore in the September quarter.

Close

During April-June quarter, inflows in such schemes stood at Rs 17,500 crore.

related news

The asset base of equity funds, on the other hand, rose by 6% to Rs 7.7 lakh crore for the quarter ended December.

"Although the flows were positive, the sharp fall in equity flows could be attributed to concerns around over-valuations of some of the underlying stocks held by funds, polarised performances of some of the heavy-weighted stocks in the indexes, which camouflages the performance of the other under-performing stocks, and concerns regarding the steady fall in the GDP growth of the country that have been witnessed in the past few months," the report noted.

Over 30% of the net equity flows have been directed toward the large-cap category, as this segment has been the most resilient over the past year and delivered good returns.

However, inflows in large-cap funds plunged by 42% to Rs 3,500 crore for the period under review, from Rs 6,000 crore seen in July-September.

Until this quarter, large-cap equities had continued to see steady rise in flows as investors continued to align their investments to these funds relative to mid-cap and small-cap counterparts, which saw significant corrections in some of the underlying stocks.

Mid-cap funds saw infusion to the tune of Rs 2,688 crore in the period under review, from Rs 3,738 crore in the preceding three months, translating into a decline of 28%.

The flows in the small-cap category halved to Rs 1,360 crore, from Rs 3,038 crore in the September quarter.

Overall, mutual fund flows have been growing consecutively for the past four quarters. Such funds witnessed a net infusion of Rs 1,28,463 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year 2019-20, compared to Rs 46,578 crore in the preceding three months.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Feb 16, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Mutual Funds

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.