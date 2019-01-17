Equity markets to remain volatile in first 6 months of 2019, says IIFL’s Nirmal Jain

The equity market is expected to exhibit volatility in the first six months of CY19, says Nirmal Jain, Founder and Chairman, IIFL Group.

“The first half calendar year (2019) will remain volatile because this is an election year and the elections will be over in the first half of the year. So investors will await for the (election) outcome,” Jain told Moneycontrol to a question on market outlook.

He said overall the market will remain range-bound.

Jain was addressing a press conference to announce a public issue of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures by IIFL.

India Infoline Finance (IIFL) plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the public issue of bonds, opening on January 22 which will remain open until February 20.

The base issue will be for Rs 250 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs 1,750 crore.

The face value of the bonds would be Rs 1,000 each and will have a tenor of 39 months to 10 years.

Bonds up to five years will be secured, attracting coupons between 9.50 percent and 10 percent, while the unsecured bonds maturing in 10 years attract yearly coupons of 9.90-10.35 percent.

The bonds will have a call option, which means the management can buyback the bonds, if they wish to, after a specific period.

On interest rates, Jain expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates in February policy given the easy liquidity in the system.

In the last monetary policy on Dec 5, RBI kept interest rates unchanged.