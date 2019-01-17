App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity markets to remain volatile in first 6 months of 2019, says IIFL’s Nirmal Jain

Jain was addressing a press conference to announce a public issue of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures by IIFL.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The equity market is expected to exhibit volatility in the first six months of CY19, says Nirmal Jain, Founder and Chairman, IIFL Group.

“The first half calendar year (2019) will remain volatile because this is an election year and the elections will be over in the first half of the year. So investors will await for the (election) outcome,” Jain told Moneycontrol to a question on market outlook.

He said overall the market will remain range-bound.

Jain was addressing a press conference to announce a public issue of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures by IIFL.

related news

India Infoline Finance (IIFL) plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the public issue of bonds, opening on January 22 which will remain open until February 20.

The base issue will be for Rs 250 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs 1,750 crore.

The face value of the bonds would be Rs 1,000 each and will have a tenor of 39 months to 10 years.

Bonds up to five years will be secured, attracting coupons between 9.50 percent and 10 percent, while the unsecured bonds maturing in 10 years attract yearly coupons of 9.90-10.35 percent.

The bonds will have a call option, which means the management can buyback the bonds, if they wish to, after a specific period.

On interest rates, Jain expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates in February policy given the easy liquidity in the system.

In the last monetary policy on Dec 5, RBI kept interest rates unchanged.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #Business #IIFL #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.