Equity investors richer by over Rs 4.73 lakh crore in two days

Those new to the capital markets who wish to put money in basic and simple equity funds to begin with can look at flexi-cap or multi-cap funds to begin their investment journeys. UTI Flexicap Fund (UFF; earlier known as UTI Equity Fund) is one such scheme you could look at. This scheme is part of MC30, Moneycontrol’s curated basket of 30 investment-worthy mutual fund schemes. According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) guidelines, a flexi-cap fund has the leeway to invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Depending on the fund manager’s reading of the market, she can choose her asset allocation between these three broad asset classes. UFF is the third largest flexi-cap fund, with assets worth over Rs 22,657 crore. Ajay Tyagi has been managing the fund since 2016.

Investors became richer by over Rs 4.73 lakh crore in two days of market rally amid an overall firm trend in global equities.

On July 18, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 760.37 points or 1.41 per cent to settle at 54,521.15. On July 15, the benchmark had climbed 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent to 53,760.78.

The two-day rally has added Rs 4,73,814.1 crore to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, which now stands at Rs 2,55,39,794.75 crore. "Firm global cues bolstered market sentiment as the benchmark Sensex closed above the psychological 54,000-mark on strong all-round buying support. The recent sell-off had made some stocks attractive, hence traders bought IT, metals & telecom stocks," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Among the Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers on Monday. Dr Reddy’s Lab, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were the laggards.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said markets are largely mirroring their global counterparts, especially the US while domestic factors like macroeconomic data and earnings cause volatile swings in between. "Markets started the week on a buoyant note and gained nearly one and a half per cent, tracking firm global cues. After the gap-up start, the benchmark gradually inched higher as the day progressed and finally settled around the day’s high," Mishra added.

Among BSE sectoral indices, IT jumped the most by 3.07 per cent, followed by tech (2.96 per cent), metal (2.72 per cent), bank (2.08 per cent), basic materials (1.97 per cent) and capital goods (1.96 per cent). FMCG was the only laggard.

As many as 2,302 firms advanced, while 1,152 declined and 158 remained unchanged.