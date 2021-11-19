MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Equity funds 2021 inflows hit $1 trillion: BofA

Flows to stocks funds over the past week had helped lift total inflows into equities to $1.0 trillion, BofA said, citing EPFR data.

Reuters
November 19, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Investors ploughed $13.2 billion into equity funds in the week to Wednesday, though fixed income inflows slowed and precious metals funds lost money as markets grappled with the prospect of rising yields and inflation, BofA said on Friday.


Flows to stocks funds over the past week had helped lift total inflows into equities to $1.0 trillion, BofA said, citing EPFR data. Meanwhile fixed income funds saw the smallest weekly inflows in four weeks at $6.2 billion, while cash funds raked in $7.8 billion.


ALSO READ: Ten small-cap stocks that mutual funds added afresh: Do you own any?


"10-year U.S. real rates now -4.6% , a level in the past 200 years that has been associated with panics, inflations, wars & depression, and a level today increasingly responsible for froth in crypto, commodities, and U.S. stocks," said Michael Hartnett at BofA.

U.S. equity funds took in $3.3 billion while emerging equities almost matched the intake at $2.7 billion. However, emerging market debt, a lightning rod for higher global yields, suffered the first outflow in four weeks at $900 million, BofA found.

Reuters
Tags: #Crypto #equity funds #inflation #US stocks
first published: Nov 19, 2021 06:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.