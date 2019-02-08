Equity-based mutual funds see net inflow of Rs 6,158 crore in January 2019

Equity funds and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) saw a combined net inflow of Rs 6,158 crore for January 2019, according to data compiled by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Net inflow in equity schemes was around Rs 4,914 crore while ELSS funds inflow was Rs 1,244 crore in January.

Liquid/money market funds drew in the largest net inflows among all the mutual funds combined for January 2019, raking in 89.5 percent of the Rs 65,439 crore of the total January 2019 net inflows.