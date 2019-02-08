App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equity-based mutual funds see net inflow of Rs 6,158 crore in January 2019

Equity schemes saw a net inflow of Rs 4,914 crore in January 2019, while ELSS funds had a net inflow of Rs 1,244 crore in the same time period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Equity funds and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) saw a combined net inflow of Rs 6,158 crore for January 2019, according to data compiled by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Net inflow in equity schemes was around Rs 4,914 crore while ELSS funds inflow was Rs 1,244 crore in January.

Liquid/money market funds drew in the largest net inflows among all the mutual funds combined for January 2019, raking in 89.5 percent of the Rs 65,439 crore of the total January 2019 net inflows.

Debt funds saw a net inflow of Rs 54,688 crore for the month of January 2019. The total net inflow of equity funds, ELSS funds and debt funds stood at Rs 60,846 crore for the same time period.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Business #India #Mutual Funds

