Equitas Small Finance Bank raises interest rates for savings, FDs, RDs

Representative image.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has announced the revised interest rates for savings, fixed deposits (FD) as well as recurring deposits in Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts. The hike in interest rates will be effective from December 14, the bank said in a release.

The hike will allow savings account customers to gain 7 percent interest who have a closing balance above Rs. 5 crore up to Rs. 30 crore. There is also an increase in interest rates on fixed deposits and recurring deposits with the peak rate being at 8 percent and 7.75 percent respectively. This is applicable not just for domestic accounts, but also NRE/ NRO accounts. Furthermore, domestic senior citizens will receive 0.50 percent extra on the FD and RD rates. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types.

Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Equitas Small Finance Bank, said: “We are happy to announce that Equitas customers – existing and new, will earn higher interest rates on Fixed Deposit, Recurring Deposit as well as savings account. In fact, to continue the saving drive amongst senior citizens in India, we offer additional 0.5 percent on their Fixed Deposit and Recurring Deposit which not just suits their requirement of investment but also boosts capital creation."