172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|equitas-small-finance-bank-ipo-issue-size-reduced-to-rs-280-crore-5887181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO: Issue size reduced to Rs 280 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank has also decreased the number of equity shares on offer-for-sale to 7.2 crore from 8 crore

Moneycontrol News

Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) has reduced the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to Rs 280 crore from Rs 550 crore.

The Chennai-based bank has also decreased the number of equity shares on offer-for-sale to 7.2 crore from 8 crore, cut shareholder reservation by almost half to Rs 51 crore from Rs 100 crore, and reduced employee reservation to Rs 1 crore from Rs 5 crore, Equitas Holdings informed the exchanges on September 25.

ESFB received Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval to launch the IPO on March 3. Equitas SFB had filed the draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI on December 16, 2019.

Close
The bank on March 18 said it will defer the launch of its IPO offering due to coronavirus-led weak market conditions. It was the third victim of COVID-19 that battered not only global equity markets but also commodities.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Business #Companies #Equitas Small Finance Bank #IPO

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.