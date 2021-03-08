business Equality at workplace begins when we get more equality at home: ZestMoney's Lizzie Chapman ZestMoney's founder and CEO Lizzie Chapman talks about whether remote working has levelled the field in favour of women as it now gives them flexibility. This Women's Day, Moneycontrol brings you a conversation with 3 women entrepreneurs in India who are blazing a trail in 3 very different fields - AI & Health, FinTech and Direct to Consumer. Presenting, Dreams Unlimited: Startup stories from 3 women entrepreneurs in India featuring Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO, Niramai Health Analytix, Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder & CEO, ZestMoney and Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics in conversation with Chandra R Srikanth.