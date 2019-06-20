App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Epson looking to capture laser printer market, targets 25% market share in 3 years

Epson which is aggressively looking to shift office printing to InkTank printers points out that the latter is both viable and eco-friendly.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Printer maker Epson India recently launched its latest M-series with 14 models to try and capture 25 percent of the market share of the laser printer market in the next three years.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager of Inkjet printers, Epson India, said, “In the total laser market, 70 percent of the market share is dominated by sub-20 PPM product. So, with this series, we are able to address the 70 percent market share.”

The overall inkjet market in 2014 was 12 lakh, which went up to 18.8 lakh in 2018. In the laser space the sub-20 PPM category, which was 12.6 lakh in 2013, dropped to 10.15 lakh in 2018.

PPM is defined as the speed at which a particular printer can print a page of text in black ink.

He added that “in terms of other speed range like 30 PPM, 40 PPM, 60 PPM currently we don’t have any model. So based on how fast we grow into the sub-20 PPM category, we will look into other categories.”

related news

Epson is aggressively looking to shift office printing to Ink Tank printers. whose method of ink delivery is different from other printers.

“Inktank is economical as compared to laser technology. The cost of printing per page is 12 paise for mono print (black and white) wherein a laser print costs Rs 2.70 per page. To reduce their costs, customers switch to refill toners but that also costs 40 paise. It is 23 times less than the original laser toners,” said Kumar.

“Other factor is that it is eco-friendly. Laser technology generates lot of heat. The ecotank printers are heat free. Laser printers have a lot of e-waste,” he added.

Epson is also focusing on mono printing as the requirement is much higher in  office spaces and that is why Epson, despite having 22 colour models, is now expanding in the monochrome category.

Kumar said that in the last quarter, Epson India had a 56.12 percent market share in the inkjet technology as compared to 46.44 percent market share in in FY18.  

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Epson India #India

