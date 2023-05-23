Chennai start-up ePlane Company receives key DGCA approval for electric aircraft development

From left: Vikram Dutt, Director General, DGCA, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Prof Satya Chakravarthy, Founder & CEO, The ePlane Company (2)

Chennai-based deep tech start-up, The ePlane Company, aiming to build flying electric taxis, became the first Indian electric aircraft company to obtain a key approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 23. This approval marks a significant milestone for the company's aim to achieve commercialization by 2025.

The ePlane Company received Design Organisation Approval for its ePlane e200 aircraft from the DGCA, which is a crucial, initial step in the aircraft certification process. After this, the start-up will be working towards obtaining type certification for the aircraft.

The ePlane e200 is a two-seater aircraft specifically designed for urban spaces. It boasts a travel range of 200 km and can make multiple stops on a single charge, resulting in significant time savings for consumers, as stated in a release by the start-up.

An eVTOL aircraft utilises electric power for vertical take-off, hovering, and landing. In May, the company conducted a successful test of its prototype aircraft, the ePlane e50.

Incubated at IIT Madras and founded in 2019 by Satyanaryanan Chakravarthy, who is also a professor at the institute, the start-up is currently seeking Series A funding. In 2022, it secured $5 million in seed funding.

Also read: Inside IIT Madras: Meet the professor who is cofounder of 6 deep-tech startups

"We are delighted to receive the DOA certificate from the DGCA," said Chakravarthy. "It gives us immense pleasure to announce that ePlane is the first start-up in India to be approved as a Design Organisation and one of the very few private entities for complete aircraft design."

Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General of DGCA, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the rapid growth and vast potential of the UAV and eVTOL ecosystem in India. ePlane has demonstrated remarkable commitment to meeting stringent aircraft certification norms, reflecting their exceptional caliber and innovative approach."