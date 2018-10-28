EPL GW 10 Roundup: With a thumping win Liverpool move on top of the table

Leicester City 1 - 1 West Ham United | Wilfred Ndidi netted a dramatic late equaliser to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, who played more than half the game with 10 men after Mark Noble was given marching orders by the referee in the 38th minute. Fabian Balbuena netted his first Premier League goal on the half-hour mark to put Hammers in front. The home side threw everything at the West Ham goal but it was only in the 89th minute Leicester finally drew level when Ndidi picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and his shot deflected off Balbuena and into the back of the net. (Image: Reuters)