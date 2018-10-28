EPL GW 10 Roundup: With a thumping win Liverpool move on top of the table

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 10 of the English Premier League so far Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Liverpool 4 - 1 Cardiff City | Liverpool moved on the top of the Premier League standing after defeating minnows Cardiff City at Anfield. Liverpool were 2-0 up and cruising, thanks to the goals from Mohamed Salah (10') and Sadio Mane (66') , but Callum Paterson pulled a goal (77') back to give Anfield crowd some nervy moments. Xerdan Shaquiri (84') and Mane (87') scored towards the fag end to put the match beyond Cardiff's reach. (Image: AP) 2/6 Fulham 0 - 3 Bournemouth |Fulham suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League loss to remain in relegation zone as goals from Callum Wilson (14' and 85') and David Brooks (72') helped Bournemouth stay sixth with an impressive away win at Craven Cottage. Fulham have managed to win only one game this season. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers| Brighton's striker Glenn Murray returned from an injury that saw him being being carried off on a stretcher a week ago with the winning goal to clinch a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in a pulsating clash. Murray scored the goal (48') shortly after half-time Chris Hughton's side their third 1-0 league win in a row and lift them to 11th place. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Leicester City 1 - 1 West Ham United | Wilfred Ndidi netted a dramatic late equaliser to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, who played more than half the game with 10 men after Mark Noble was given marching orders by the referee in the 38th minute. Fabian Balbuena netted his first Premier League goal on the half-hour mark to put Hammers in front. The home side threw everything at the West Ham goal but it was only in the 89th minute Leicester finally drew level when Ndidi picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and his shot deflected off Balbuena and into the back of the net. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Watford 3 - 0 Huddersfied Town | Roberto Pereyra , Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success inspired Watford to a victory over Huddersfield Town to leave their opponents still searching for a first victory of the season after 10 games. Pereyra, Deulofeu and Success scored in the 10th, 19th and 80th minute respectively to help the hope team win. The defeat sent Huddersfield to the bottom of the standings, below Newcastle United on goal difference, while Watford stay in seventh place. (Image: AP) 6/6 Southampton 0 - 0 Newcastle United | Southampton played out second goalless draw in as many weeks as it drew against Newcastle United at home. Draw means Newcastle United are winless this season but a point they earned has lifted them off the bottom of the table. At 16th in the league table Southampton are marginally better. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 28, 2018 07:39 pm