EPL GW 10 Roundup: Liverpool, City and Chelsea remain unbeaten

Catch all the top moments from gameweek 10 of the English Premier League so far Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1 Manchester City | Manchester City record signing Riyad Maharez scored a goal inside first-10 minutes at Wembley to hand Citizens eighth win in the league this season. Mahrez caught Tottenham cold in the sixth minute after a defensive mistake but despite City's dominance they were missing their usual clinical edge. City held form for a sixth consecutive Premier League clean sheet to move at top of Premier League standing. City and Liverpool are both locked at 26 points but City enjoy a better goal difference than Liverpool. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Liverpool 4 - 1 Cardiff City | Liverpool moved second in the Premier League standing after defeating minnows Cardiff City at Anfield. Liverpool were 2-0 up and cruising, thanks to the goals from Mohamed Salah (10') and Sadio Mane (66') , but Callum Paterson pulled a goal (77') back to give Anfield crowd some nervy moments. Xerdan Shaquiri (84') and Mane (87') scored towards the fag end to put the match beyond Cardiff's reach. (Image: AP) 3/10 Burnley 0 - 4 Chelsea | Chelsea went third in the Premier League with an emphatic win at Burnley. Alvaro Morata (22'), Ross Barkley (57'), Willian (62') and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (92') netted for The Blues to maintain their undefeated streak this season. Maurizio Sarri's side barely noticed the absence of Eden Hazard who was left out of the squad due to an injury concern. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Arsenal | Crystal Palace and Arsenal shared spoils in a thrilling and controversial encounter at Selhurst Park. Two Luka Milivojevic penalties (46' and 83') either side of Granit Xhaka (51') and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (56') goals meant Arsenal's 11-match winning run came to an end. Palace were given a penalty in the final minute of the first half, as Shakodran Mustafi brought down Cheikhou Kouyate with a reckless sliding challenge. Arsenal gave away another penalty when Xhaka fouled Zaha in the 82nd minute. Milivojevic converted both the chances from 12 yards with aplomb to give home side a vital point. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Manchester United 2 - 1 Everton | Manchester United bounced back after a defeat against Juventus in Champions League and a draw against Chelsea to win against Everton at home. Anthony Martial won his side a penalty when he was brought down by Idrissa Gueye, and Paul Pogba missed the initial effort from the spot, but poked home the rebound after Pickford's save to give United the lead after 27 minutes. Pogba then turned provider when he helped Martial get United's second goal in the 49th minute. United defender Chris Smalling brought down Richarlison to give Everton a penalty. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted from the spot (77') but United held on to secure a win. Red Devils thanks to the win climbed to 8th in the Premier League table. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Fulham 0 - 3 Bournemouth |Fulham suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League loss to remain in relegation zone as goals from Callum Wilson (14' and 85') and David Brooks (72') helped Bournemouth stay sixth with an impressive away win at Craven Cottage. Fulham have managed to win only one game this season. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers| Brighton's striker Glenn Murray returned from an injury that saw him being being carried off on a stretcher a week ago with the winning goal to clinch a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in a pulsating clash. Murray scored the goal (48') shortly after half-time Chris Hughton's side their third 1-0 league win in a row and lift them to 11th place. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Leicester City 1 - 1 West Ham United | Wilfred Ndidi netted a dramatic late equaliser to help Leicester City secure a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, who played more than half the game with 10 men after Mark Noble was given marching orders by the referee in the 38th minute. Fabian Balbuena netted his first Premier League goal on the half-hour mark to put Hammers in front. The home side threw everything at the West Ham goal but it was only in the 89th minute Leicester finally drew level when Ndidi picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and his shot deflected off Balbuena and into the back of the net. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Watford 3 - 0 Huddersfied Town | Roberto Pereyra , Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success inspired Watford to a victory over Huddersfield Town to leave their opponents still searching for a first victory of the season after 10 games. Pereyra, Deulofeu and Success scored in the 10th, 19th and 80th minute respectively to help the hope team win. The defeat sent Huddersfield to the bottom of the standings, below Newcastle United on goal difference, while Watford stay in seventh place. (Image: AP) 10/10 Southampton 0 - 0 Newcastle United | Southampton played out second goalless draw in as many weeks as it drew against Newcastle United at home. Draw means Newcastle United are winless this season but a point they earned has lifted them off the bottom of the table. At 16th in the league table Southampton are marginally better. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 31, 2018 01:00 pm