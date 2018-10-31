EPL GW 10 Roundup: Liverpool, City and Chelsea remain unbeaten

Manchester United 2 - 1 Everton | Manchester United bounced back after a defeat against Juventus in Champions League and a draw against Chelsea to win against Everton at home. Anthony Martial won his side a penalty when he was brought down by Idrissa Gueye, and Paul Pogba missed the initial effort from the spot, but poked home the rebound after Pickford's save to give United the lead after 27 minutes. Pogba then turned provider when he helped Martial get United's second goal in the 49th minute. United defender Chris Smalling brought down Richarlison to give Everton a penalty. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted from the spot (77') but United held on to secure a win. Red Devils thanks to the win climbed to 8th in the Premier League table. (Image: Reuters)