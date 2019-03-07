EPFO to revamp services soon with rollout of 'anywhere service' plan: Report

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is looking to upgrade its services by rolling out an "anywhere service" plan that aims to make merging an employee’s previous Provident Fund (PF) corpus with their current one a hassle-free experience.

According to a Mint report, the upgraded system seeks to be operational within the coming six months. Government officials quoted by the publication said settling claims and the calculation of pension were handled only at field offices. These made for the inefficient processing over design flaws in the software, and the multiple Universal Account Numbers (UAN) associated with a single person over portability issues.

The EPFO aims to overcome these hurdles by creating an integrated system that operates on a centralized single database. Another official quoted in the paper also said when an employee switches job, his PF corpus that was accumulated with his previous employer will be automatically merged with that of his current employer, without the need to intimate the previous employer.

The official said this would improve the chances of an employee being eligible for a pension under the EPFO. An employee currently needs to be consistently contributing to this PF account for a minimum of 10 years to be eligible for a pension.

There are a total of 60 million employees with PF accounts with the EPFO. They contribute 12 percent of their basic pay and dearness allowance to the corpus, with their current employer matching their contribution with an equal 12 percent to build up their corpus.