App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPFO to retrieve investments in NBFCs after default scares: Report

The organisation is looking to ensure the safety of workers’ retirement savings on priority, amid a slew of defaults and downgrades of NBFCs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The EPFO’s Finance, Investment and Audit Committee (FIAC) has discussed plans to gain early repayment of investments in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), amid a slew of defaults and downgrades, the Hindu BusinessLine reported on May 22.

The FIAC is a sub-committee of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by the Union Labour and Employment Minister, which will make the final decision on extracting investments from select NBFCs in June or July, the report stated.

The paper noted that Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) has Rs 574.73 crore worth of exposure in the crumbling Infrastructure Leasing and Finance Services (IL&FS), according to data from the Labour Standing Committee. The paper also noted that the EPFO’s total debt stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore, as of March 31, 2018, though its investment in NBFCs was unspecified.

The organisation is looking to ensure the safety of workers’ retirement savings on priority but there is no need to panic. Maybe there will be an upgrade in the ratings, sources told HBL.

related news

Around 2,000 companies are also staring at Rs 9,000 crore drain down of provident and pension funds due to investments made in various IL&FS firms.

The companies, which includes public and private players such as SBI, BPCL, IOC, Food Corporation of India, Infosys, Tata Power and Lupin, who have the onus of making good on the loss in principal and interest income by these funds, as per the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme (EPFS), 1952.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Business #EPFO #ILFS #investments #NBFC #NCLAT #PF #provident fund #PSU

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Political violence in West Bengal: BJP making dent in TMC's vote bank ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.