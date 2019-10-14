EPFO supports plan that allows subscribers to switch to NPS: Report

The PFRDA regulates the NPS and the Atal Pension Yojana. The NPS is a voluntary contribution retirement scheme.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in favour of the labour ministry's plan of switching its subscribers to the National Pension Scheme (NPS), according to a report by The Economic Times.
EPFO wants the proposal to be supported by amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, the report said.
The retirement fund body wants NPS subscribers to have to option of returning to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), a government official told the paper.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
The Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO is expected to meet next month, after which it will take a final call on the matter, the report said.
The board of trustees is chaired by the Labour Minister and consists of representatives from central and state governments. It also includes representatives from various employers and employees.
In August, the labour ministry had recommended an amendment to the EPF Act, which allowed EPS subscribers to opt for the NPS.The labour ministry had in September called for a meeting last month to discuss the proposed amendments to the EPF Act. Ten trade unions had boycotted the meeting.