English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Why Investors Are Cautious On Pharma Sector
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    EPFO proposes to set up offices and service centres in Latin America and Africa: Report

    EPFO is also looking to rope in global experts to help it become a leaner organisation

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

    The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is proposing to set up consultancy offices and service centres in Latin America and Africa as it seeks to expand footprint outside the country, The Economic Times reported.

    It is also looking to rope in global experts to help it become a leaner organisation, the report added.

    The EPFO is looking to align itself with international benchmarks, a top government official told ET. A detailed roadmap has been drawn up for the next two-and-a-half decades to enable it to become a global social security provider, the official added.

    "By 2037, EPFO aims to have a strong presence and service centres in Asia-Pacific followed by consultancy offices in Latin America and Africa," the official told ET.

    The idea is to help smaller countries to develop their own social security for their workers, much on the lines of the Indian social security system, which has been successfully established over the last 70 years, the official added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read | EPFO backs raising retirement age to ease pressure on pension funds: Report

    Reportedly, the long-term vision for EPFO has been approved at the top level and discussions will be held with stakeholders.

    The EPFO's central board of trustees (CBT) is the key decision-making body and any major revamp will require its approval. EPFO is headed by the labour minister and has representatives of employers as well as employees.

    The report also said that EPFO will set up specialised pillars for each functional area with convergence at the top level to ensure macro level synchronisation of policy vision.

    Further, EPFO will work towards transitioning itself to a leaner and flatter organisation and rope in subject experts from outside including global experts as it opens up to lateral hiring to help build up a globally-benchmarked expert system.

    EPFO is one of the two main statutory social security bodies under the ministry of labour and employment and is responsible for regulation and management of provident funds in India.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Africa #Employees' Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO) #EPFO #Latin America
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 08:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.