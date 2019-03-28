App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPFO halts plan to double minimum pension to Rs 2,000: Report

The Labour Ministry can’t request funds since the Model Code of Conduct is in place ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A plan to double minimum pension for 4.5 million EPFO subscribers has been put on hold due to shortage of funds, reports Mint. An internal panel of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had recommended raising pension to Rs 2,000 per month from the current Rs 1,000.

"This is now on hold. We cannot go ahead as it will burden us financially," an official told the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Funding is an issue since the proposal would likely place a burden of Rs 1,500 crore on the government and EPFO does not have required surplus to fund the scheme on its own.

The Labour Ministry can’t request funds since the Model Code of Conduct is in place ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

"The model code of conduct came in March, but the EPFO had sought clarity from the government in January. There was no assurance from the government, whether or not they will provide the money," a source told the paper.

Of the six million pensioners under the EPFO, 4.5 million pensioners receive less Rs 2,000 per month, the report said. "Once the elections are over and a new government is in place, the  Central Board of Trustees (CBT) may convene to take call on key issues," Virjesh Upadhyay, a central board member of EPFO, told the newspaper.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #EPFO #General Elections 2019 #Pension

