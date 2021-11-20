EPFO Board to meet today: Key things to watch out for

The EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for FY20.

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is scheduled to meet on November 20. It will be the board’s 229th meeting.

The board is a statutory body constituted by the government under provisions of Section 5A of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. It consists of representatives of the government, workers and employers.

Moneycontrol looks at matters that may be taken up at the meeting.

Investment options

Expansion of the EPFO’s investment basket to untapped available investment options will be a key agenda item. Options including alternative investment funds (AIFs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are expected to be considered.

The EPFO can currently invest 45-50 percent of its incremental deposits in government securities, 35-45 percent in debt instruments, 5-15 percent in equities, up to 5 percent in short-term debt instruments, and up to 5 percent in asset-backed, trust-structured and miscellaneous investments.

The labour ministry notified changes in investment options in April this year to include units issued by Category I and Category II AIFs regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Hike in minimum pension

An increase in minimum pension is expected to be a key item at the meeting. The board may consider hiking the minimum pension to Rs 3,000.

Central trade unions have demanded that the minimum pension be increased to Rs 6,000 from the present Rs 1,000.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour headed by Biju Janata Dal MP Bhartruhari Mahtab recommended that the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme should be increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000. The committee noted in its report that the minimum pension, which was announced in 2014 and continues to be applicable, is inadequate.

“Even this meagre amount of ₹1,000 is reportedly not being given to many pensioners owing to various reasons and pension amounts as low as Rs 460 are being disbursed. Therefore, demands and representations have been made for raising the monthly pension to a minimum of Rs 3,000 or even a better amount ranging up to Rs 9,000 per month,” the panel said in the report.

Interest rate

The board may discuss the interest rate for the ongoing financial year (2021-2022).

On March 4, the EPFO board had recommended 8.5 percent interest for provident fund deposits for FY21, which the finance ministry approved on October 29. The EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for FY20.

The interest rate was 8.65 percent for FY19, 8.55 percent for FY18 and 8.65 percent for FY17.