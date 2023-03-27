 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPFO board meeting begins today: Pension, interest rates & all you need to know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

The decisions taken by the board will affect around 6 crore active EPFO subscribers. Here’s a look at the issues that will likely be taken up during the two-day meeting of the Central Board of Trustees

EPFO has 6 crore active subscribers (Representative Image)

The board of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will meet on March 27 and 28 to discuss the higher salary-linked pension, FY23 interest rates and annual financial estimates.

The 233rd meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), to be chaired by Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav, was scheduled for March 25-26 but was pushed back. A communication attributed the delay to “administrative exigencies”, The Hindu reported.

The CBT decisions will affect around six crore active EPFO subscribers. Of these, 72.73 lakh were pensioners in FY22. Here’s a look at what will likely be discussed at the much-watched meeting:

